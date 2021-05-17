Outdoor mask mandate lifted in New Jersey, but indoor mask rules remain

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the outdoor mask mandate for public spaces will be lifted Monday.However, the mask mandate for indoor public spaces remains in effect."The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated, and keeping this mandate in place in public settings protects you, your family, essential workers and our entire community," Gov. Phil Murphy said.The CDC said last week that vaccinated people can largely ditch masks in indoor settings.Murphy said that the indoor mask mandate would likely be removed in the "not-so-distant future."New Jersey's coronavirus infections have been falling as vaccinations climb. Nearly 3.9 million residents have been fully vaccinated, with a goal Murphy set of 4.7 million by June 30.Also Monday, Murphy announced the state is lifting its travel advisory. Travelers to New Jersey are no longer required to quarantine.Murphy urged travelers to follow local health and safety protocols and travel guidance from the federal government.Murphy says all students will be back for in-person learning in the fall.Executive Order #175, which allowed school districts to provide remote instructions, will expire at the end of this current academic year, Murphy said Monday."Through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time in-person instruction come the start of the 2021 2022 school year," he said.Murphy said the full-time remote learning option will not be available for the 2021-2022 school year.Summer school programs will not be impacted.