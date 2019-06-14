New Jersey mother charged with son's murder a year later

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey mother has been indicted for the death of her 18-month-old son.

41-year-old Heather Reynolds of Gloucester Township faces charges of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.

On May 10, 2018, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child on a lawn near his residence in the unit block of Marcia Court in Sicklerville.

17-month-old Axel Reynolds was discovered unresponsive on a lawn near his Sicklerville home on May 10, 2018 and pronounced dead a short time later.

Family friends say his mother ran the child outside of their Marcia Court home for help.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the medical examiner's ruled Axel's death a homicide by asphyxia last week.

The Medical Examiner's Office investigation included extensive forensic analysis.

Investigators say a grand jury came back with indictments on not only first-degree murder but also second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree possession of methamphetamine.

She was being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gloucester townshipn.j. newschild deathbaby deathmother charged
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS: 2 tornadoes hit several New Jersey communities
Woman bitten by rabid raccoon in Swarthmore
Neshaminy teacher arrested for making terroristic threats, police say
South Jersey detective arrested for stealing evidence
Police investigate reported abduction in Upper Merion
AccuWeather: Warm & Comfy Saturday, More Humid For Father's Day
Son wants answers after mom's death in Dominican Republic
Show More
2 teens killed by lightning were found below splintered tree
Wrong man taken off life support after ID mixup
VIDEO: Suspect falls 30 feet fleeing police on Tulsa Interstate
N.J. high school tests new technology to prevent school shootings
Free produce from a North Philadelphia garden
More TOP STORIES News