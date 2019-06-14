GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey mother has been indicted for the death of her 18-month-old son.
41-year-old Heather Reynolds of Gloucester Township faces charges of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.
On May 10, 2018, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child on a lawn near his residence in the unit block of Marcia Court in Sicklerville.
17-month-old Axel Reynolds was discovered unresponsive on a lawn near his Sicklerville home on May 10, 2018 and pronounced dead a short time later.
Family friends say his mother ran the child outside of their Marcia Court home for help.
According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the medical examiner's ruled Axel's death a homicide by asphyxia last week.
The Medical Examiner's Office investigation included extensive forensic analysis.
Investigators say a grand jury came back with indictments on not only first-degree murder but also second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree possession of methamphetamine.
She was being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.
New Jersey mother charged with son's murder a year later
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News