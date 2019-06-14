New Jersey mother charged with son's murder a year later

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey mother has been indicted for the death of her 18-month-old son.41-year-old Heather Reynolds of Gloucester Township faces charges of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.On May 10, 2018, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child on a lawn near his residence in the unit block of Marcia Court in Sicklerville.17-month-old Axel Reynolds was discovered unresponsive on a lawn near his Sicklerville home on May 10, 2018 and pronounced dead a short time later.Family friends say his mother ran the child outside of their Marcia Court home for help.According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the medical examiner's ruled Axel's death a homicide by asphyxia last week.The Medical Examiner's Office investigation included extensive forensic analysis.Investigators say a grand jury came back with indictments on not only first-degree murder but also second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree possession of methamphetamine.She was being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.