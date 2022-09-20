Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood

Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.

The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a residential yard in Upper Deerfield Township.

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators have identified the pilot and passenger who were killed Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

The victims have been identified by New Jersey State Police as 24-year-old Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken, and 67-year-old John Noone III, of Elmer.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Twp.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a plane crash in Upper Deerfield Twp., New Jersey on Monday.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavily damaged yellow single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC at rest in a yard.

"I was on my mower, and I rolled up and I could see the airplane sitting. It was already nose-down," said neighbor Ron Queripel.

Other neighbors who heard and saw the crash described how people came running to help, but there was little they could do but call 911.

"The plane actually landed in front of a residence in a yard, but fortunately no one else was injured," said Sergeant Alejandro Goez of New Jersey State Police.

There is no word yet on where the plane was headed.

The NTSB will look into several factors to get a full picture of the circumstances including the pilot, the plane, and the environment.