CAPE MAY COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Experts say something similar to a sonic boom prompted multiple reports on social media of shaking Tuesday afternoon in Cape May County.According to Stephanie Baxter, with the Delaware Geological Survey, the reports do not indicate an earthquake. Instead, they indicate an airwave event something similar to a sonic boom.No seismic activity was picked up and reports are from too large an area for it not to show up, she said.People started reporting the shaking at about 1:30 p.m. Some people also reported hearing a loud noise.It is not yet clear what directly caused the sonic boom.