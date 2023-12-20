NJ Transit selling 'Ricardo' plush toy after bull got loose on tracks at Newark Penn Station

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you were touched by the story of the slaughterhouse-bound steer who made a run for it - you can soon snuggle up to your own 'Ricardo' - sort of.

New Jersey Transit is offering a Ricardo plush toy on its New Jersey Transit Shoppe website for $20.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting Ricardo's new life at an animal sanctuary.

The toy will be released on January 3.

The real Ricardo was granted a new shot at life after he broke free and ran through Newark Penn Station - delaying trains last Thursday.

Ricardo is currently doing well at Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage. Once he clears all his medical tests, he will be able to roam the 240 acres shared by 450 animals.