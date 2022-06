WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are working to contain a wildfire in Wharton State Forest Sunday afternoon.The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the fire has burned 100 acres in the forest located in Washington Township.The fire is 0% contained.The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Atsion Recreation Area to Batsto Village. These closures will remain in effect until further notice. Pinelands Adventures has also suspended kayak and canoe trips for the day.No injuries have been reported.