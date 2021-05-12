Camden, NJ woman stabbed to death inside home; suspect sought: Prosecutor

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home on Monday.Officers responded to a home on the 1000 block of S. 7th Street around 8:45 p.m. where they found Tonia Yamileth, 25, of Camden, unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.Yamileth, who appeared to suffer an injury to her neck, was pronounced dead at the scene, said authorities.On Tuesday, the Camden County Medical Examiner ruled Yamileth's death a homicide, saying she suffered a stab wound and blunt force trauma to the neck.Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-571-3421 or Camden County police at 856-757-7042.