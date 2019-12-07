No new sightings of black bear seen running through backyards in Wilmington, Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5735424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Wilmington resident spotted the elusive bear in his backyard on December 5, 2019. (Credit: Jimmy_Tries/Twitter)

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Crews in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday stopped their search for an elusive black bear that was spotted roaming through a residential neighborhood earlier in the week.A Wilmington resident with the Twitter handle @Jimmy_Tries recorded video of when the bear made its way into his backyard Thursday morning.In the video, he shouted, "The bear's in our backyard! Holy [expletive.] Oh, mama. There it is!"The bear then made its way on the porch, before jumping over the fence."No way! No way! Bear watch!" he shouted.Chopper 6 followed the bear's journey Thursday, as those on social media dubbed it #Delabear."One of the cooks in the back saw it," said Joe McCoy who owns Catherine Rooney's restaurant on Delaware Avenue. "It was kind of walking upright down Pennsylvania Avenue headed towards the Brandywine."They made some daily specials based on the black bear.The bear was also spotted on train tracks near the local ACME. It crossed the tracks with only seconds to spare before a train came speeding by.Police asked those that live in the area of 14th and Clayton streets to bring their pets inside, stay inside and refrain from making noise.A spokesperson for Delaware Natural Resources Police says the bear looks to be younger and possibly around 200 pounds. Wildlife officials don't know whether it's a male or female. It was shot with a tranquilizer gun Thursday morning, but the dart fell out, and the bear kept running and hopping fences in and out of backyards.At around 11 a.m., it disappeared into the Alapocas woods. It has not been seen since.Chuck Durante's home borders the park."You're going to see a lot of people dislocated by the fact that there's something larger than a fox with teeth back there," he said.Residents like Susan Tate, who lives in San Diego but is from Wilmington, drove around the city trying to get a glimpse of the bear that now has a nickname."I'm keeping my eye out for 'Dela-Bear,'" said Tate. "I want to meet him."The Delaware Natural Resources Police discourage anyone from approaching the bear.Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call the Delaware Natural Resources Police at 1-800-523-3336.