﻿Something Different by Eric is an outlet for those with disabilities

Something Different by Eric is more than a store. It's a place where people with disabilities can learn, work, find independence and grow.

BRYN MAWR, Pa. -- Something Different by Eric is more than a store.

It's a place where people with disabilities can learn, work, find independence and grow.

The space opened in 2015, when Bernadette Wheeler and her husband decided to create something their son Eric could call his own.

Eric was born with Down Syndrome, now 30-years-old he is the inspiration behind Something Different By Eric.

Inside you will find unique gift ideas featuring everything from sports memorabilia to items for dog and cat lovers.

They try to find women-owned businesses and items that will inspire the next generation.

Eric works at the store as a greeter, stocker and ambassador for the business.

They are hoping to expand the business to include others with disabilities working at the store and are programming to support and advocate for families with disabled members.

Something Different By Eric | Facebook | Instagram

814 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010