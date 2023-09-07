Dramatic video captures officer saving father, daughter in submerged truck

An officer who was patrolling at Riverfront Park saw the truck speed off the boat ramp and enter the in the Schuylkill River.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dramatic video shows an officer springing into action after a truck plunged into the Schuylkill River in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

It happened on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

An officer who was patrolling at Riverfront Park saw the truck accelerating off the boat ramp and into the water.

Additional officers arrived and noticed a young girl in the bed of a sinking truck about 50-60 feet from the boat ramp in the middle of the river.

Officer Butterworth immediately entered the river after the girl's father attempted to rescue his daughter.

All three were able to get back to shore safely.

In a statement, the Norristown Police Department said the two possibly would not have survived if it were not for the officer's "selfless and immediate actions."

No one was injured in the incident.