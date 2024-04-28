Lehigh County police search for 3 suspects caught on video stealing American flags

MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lehigh County are searching for a group of suspects who were caught on video stealing American flags from residents' homes.

It happened on Saturday in Macungie, Pennsylvania, according to investigators.

Surveillance video shows two men and a woman walking down Lea Street with several flags in their hands.

WATCH | Surveillance video captures 3 suspects stealing American flags in Lehigh County

The video also shows the group laughing while racing to grab another home's American flag, according to Storyful.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Any information on this case can be forwarded to Officer Miklich at mmiklich@macungiepd.org, according to the Macungie Police Department's Facebook page.