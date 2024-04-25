Passengers flying to Newark, New Jersey 'horrified' by liquid leaking from plane's restroom

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Plane passengers heading to New Jersey were 'horrified' after liquid was seen spilling out of the airplane restroom and down the center aisle, according to a passenger.

It happened on Monday during a Spirit Airlines flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Newark, New Jersey.

Video captured by a passenger shows the liquid first trickling and then streaming down the aisle, soaking the carpeting, as disgusted passengers look on.

The recorder told Storyful that, "passengers rushed to lift their belongings and feet as a river then rushed down the center, as the plane touched down."

That person also added that the liquid appeared to be coming from a rear bathroom.

A spokesperson from Spirit said the spill was "clean, potable water."

The spokesperson described the incident as "an issue with a potable water line connected to a sink in the rear lavatory," according to Storyful.

"Maintenance addressed the issue and cleared the aircraft to continue with its next scheduled flight," the spokesperson added.