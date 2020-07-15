Community & Events

Camden opens 2 public pools for summer

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The City of Camden's public pools are now open for the summer.

They are at the North Camden Community Center and the Isabel Miller Community Center.

Each pool will allot certain hours for different age groups as a way of reducing crowd size and helping with social distancing.

Both pools will close two days each week for maintenance.

Health officials have said COVID-19 cannot be spread in chemically treated waters.

For more information call the Isabel Miller Center Pool at 856-757-7508 or North Camden Center Pool at 609-790-5158.

You must register in order to use the pools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamden (new jersey)summerpool
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia schools planning split schedules, virtual learning this fall
Large public events prohibited in Philly through 2021
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Surprise proposal for doctor on frontlines of pandemic
Philly protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Show More
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
AccuWeather: Nice Today, Oppressively Humid Starting Friday
Man fatally shot near K & A in Philly
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Statue of Black protester replaces toppled slave trader
More TOP STORIES News