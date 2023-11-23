Man found dead after North Philadelphia house fire; blaze ruled arson, fire marshals say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The cause of a North Philadelphia house fire that left a man dead Wednesday night has been ruled as arson.

Action News was at the scene, where you could see the charred remains of the house along the 2800 block of North Stillman Street.

Firefighters encountered flames on the first and second floors of the two-story home, around 10:30 p.m. Once inside, they found a 37-year-old man on the stairwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Marshals have declared the cause of the fire as arson.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Firefighters say with the holidays upon us, it is an important reminder to work on a fire plan. Crews are investigating whether there were working smoke detectors inside the home.