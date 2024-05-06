Phillies team up with PSPCA for 'Save A Pet' event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You might notice some furry friends at the ballpark during Monday night's Philadelphia Phillies game.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is teaming up with "The Phillies Wives" to host its "Save a Pet" event.

Fans will be able to see some of the animals available for adoption at First Base Plaza at the Bank.

Mystery baseballs signed by Phillies players will also be for sale in support of the cause.

Needed pet supplies like blankets, and canned dog and cat food will also be collected at the game.