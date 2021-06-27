Gun violence: Nearly 2 dozen people shot in Philadelphia since Friday night

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police say a woman was shot at 53rd Street and Florence Avenue. There was no immediate word on her condition.
Earlier in the afternoon, a 30-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot once on the 1000 block of W. Olney Avenue around 1:08 p.m.
Around 7:54 a.m., police say three people were shot on the 2700 block of Ruth Street. A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man are both hospitalized in stable condition for injuries sustained in the shooting. The gunfire also left a 25-year-old man in critical condition.
Police say a 35-year-old man was shot once in the knee around 6:21 a.m. near Ruth and Clearfield streets. He is expected to survive.
Another shooting injured a 40-year-old man on the 5700 block of Frankford Avenue around 5 a.m. He is hospitalized in stable condition.
Around 4:09 a.m., police say a 16-year-old male was shot in the leg on the 4900 block of Aspen Street. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Around 2:33 a.m., a man in his 30s was shot multiple times near Leonard and Fanshaw streets. He is currently listed in critical condition, police said.
A 25-year-old man is also listed in critical condition after a shooting around 1:42 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Wishart Street.
Police say an 18-year-old man died after being shot multiple times around 1:17 a.m. on the 2800 block of Memphis Street. He has not been identified.
A 58-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times around 1:13 a.m. at 9th and Cross streets.
Community advocates say an important way to stop gun violence is going into these communities, meeting young people where they're at and showing the importance of setting aside "petty beefs" and walking in a different direction.
"It's flat out disgusting. We've reached a level where we got to get really back to the origins of the community. We need community accountability, culture accountability," said Carl Day, the pastor at Culture Changing Christians Worship Center. "A lot of these are broken people making broken decisions. It's like quite frankly it's just not an easy fix, you got to really build relationships with these guys and transform how they think."
Shackeal Johnson calls himself one of Day's mentees. He was shot twice two weeks ago in West Philadelphia. But he calls himself blessed for surviving.
"A lot of things are going through your mind, not to mention the fact that you're met with the obstacle of individuals coming to you, or calling you seeking revenge for what happened to you. And that's just another endless cycle," said Johnson.
Johnson said his 9-year-old daughter saw the bloody aftermath of his shooting. He says she is traumatized, and he's concerned this will follow her for a long time -- further showing how gun violence impacts the youngest generation in these communities.
As of June 26, a total of 264 homicides have been recorded this year. That's up 35% from this time last year.
On Saturday night, police say two males, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were both shot just before 10 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bambret Street. Both teens are listed in stable condition.
A 24-year-old man died after being shot in the neck around 8:13 p.m. on the 500 block of Pierce Street. He has not been identified.
Police also investigated a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead. Police say the boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Around 4:49 a.m., police say a 27-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times on the 3800 block of Old York Road.
Philadelphia police investigated four shooting incidents Friday night: six victims were injured by the gunfire. Two of the six victims suffered serious injuries.
Police also say three people were stabbed in separate incidents.
A 24-year-old man was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. on the 900 block of East Woodlawn Street.
Around 1:48 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed on the 1400 block of Church Street.
And just after 12 a.m. Sunday, a 61-year-old man is expected to survive after being stabbed on the unit block of North 52nd Street.
No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.