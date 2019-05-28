North Wildwood police searching for sexual assault suspect

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Cape May County have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

Police in North Wildwood say the sexual assault occurred on May 21, 2019, on the 500 block of Anglesea Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, roughly 5-feet 10-inches tall, with short brown hair and clean shaven.

The man was described as wearing a light gray crew sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-522-2411.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Pa. and N.J.
Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City
1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Former youth coach pleads guilty to child sex assault
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
NJ officials gather to discuss gun violence
Police: Girl found with live ammo prompts lockdown at Philly school
Show More
Sea Isle City residents push for full-time firefighters
Man charged with damaging Verizon equipment
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Supreme Court rejects appeal over Boyertown transgender bathrooms
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
More TOP STORIES News