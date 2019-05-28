North Wildwood police searching for sexual assault suspect

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Cape May County have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault.Police in North Wildwood say the sexual assault occurred on May 21, 2019, on the 500 block of Anglesea Drive.The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, roughly 5-feet 10-inches tall, with short brown hair and clean shaven.The man was described as wearing a light gray crew sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-522-2411.