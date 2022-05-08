homicide

2 women arrested after another woman was shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say several women got into an argument at a party.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia, right in front of a police officer.

It happened around 2 a.m. near Rising Sun and Oxford avenues.

When one of them left and was walking down the street, police say a car with two other women pulled up and shot the woman in the chest.

A police officer was working security at a nearby party and immediately called for backup.

Police were able to catch up with the vehicle, and arrest two women.

An assisting officer was involved in a crash near the scene.

The officers and two others involved had minor injuries.
