2 women arrested after another woman was shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia, right in front of a police officer.It happened around 2 a.m. near Rising Sun and Oxford avenues.Police say several women got into an argument at a party.When one of them left and was walking down the street, police say a car with two other women pulled up and shot the woman in the chest.A police officer was working security at a nearby party and immediately called for backup.Police were able to catch up with the vehicle, and arrest two women.An assisting officer was involved in a crash near the scene.The officers and two others involved had minor injuries.