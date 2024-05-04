Philadelphia woman searching for answers 5 years after sister's stabbing death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the fifth anniversary of her sister's death, a woman from West Philadelphia is pleading with the public for help solving the case.

"No matter what, no one thought about Merdis Williams. She belonged to us," said Williams' sister, Latasha Pearson.

Merdis Williams, 54, was killed on May 3, 2019. Action News was on the scene that day on the 4400 block of Parrish Street in West Philadelphia as police investigated.

Merdis Williams

Pearson was also on the scene -- emotional and holding onto family and friends as she grieved her sister's death.

"She was repeatedly stabbed, and someone, whoever, tried to hide her body with newspaper and clothing," Pearson said. "At the time, I was so numb."

Friday marked five years since Williams' death. Pearson said even though time has passed, the pain still remains.

"This has had a tremendous impact on us all. Today is the same date and day. Five years later, no one has been caught yet."

Pearson said her family is still searching for justice and closure. She said Philadelphia police had investigated the case, but it eventually went cold.

"Many things took place -- COVID hit, health issues for me -- but I will not leave this earth not knowing what happened to my sister," Pearson told Action News.

