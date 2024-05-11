Kiss of death: Murder suspect runs victim over twice before kissing, stabbing his limp body | VIDEO

A murder suspect was caught on video running over a victim twice before kissing and stabbing his limp body on Woodridge Square Drive.

HOUSTON -- Our Houston sister station, ABC13 Eyewitness News, obtained a deeply disturbing video of a murder in broad daylight.

On May 3, the victim, Steven Anderson, was walking on a Texas street to pick up mail when a car ran him over.

The suspect is 20-year-old Karon Fisher, identified in court records as a man but also described as a woman by police.

ABC13 edited the graphic video, pausing it before Anderson got hit.

The car reversed and hit him again, pushing him further into the street while neighbors frantically called 911.

One neighbor came out of the building with a pillow, and that's when the suspect returned with a knife in hand.

The suspect can be seen flipping Anderson's limp body over, straddling and kissing him before stabbing him nine times.

The suspect casually walked away as if nothing had happened, and neighbors watched.

"It's very disturbing. I have kids here; they could have been out here playing, and imagine them," one neighbor told ABC13.

The suspect could be seen trying to get into another car while talking to witnesses.

When that was unsuccessful, she leaped over Anderson's body and walked away.

Fisher was charged with the 64-year-old's murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

"Broad daylight. People around every time and it happened right under our noses," one neighbor said.

ABC13's Brooke Taylor spoke to the neighbors, and it was too much for them to relive and talk about again.

One woman said she hasn't been at work and is trying to find a therapist to speak with about this traumatic murder.

Records show Fisher was on community supervision for five years for evading arrest in 2023. Records show Fisher was also charged with prostitution in 2021, but the case was later dismissed.

She was also charged with assaulting a staff member at the hospital on the same day as the murder.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.