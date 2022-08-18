Northern lights may be visible in Pennsylvania, New Jersey due to geomagnetic storms

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun Sunday are headed towards Earth.

Because of the strength of a geomagnetic storm, the northern lights could make a rare appearance over the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey Thursday and Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More Americans may get a glimpse of the northern lights without leaving the country.

Those eruptions could cause strong geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

According to NOAA, those storms could shift the aurora borealis, a stunning display of color from energized particles at the Earth's poles also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south from the polar region as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show Thursday and Friday nights.

They do note the geostorms could also cause some problems here on Earth.

They could disrupt the electric power grid as well as GPS, radio and satellite operations.