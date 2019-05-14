Philly nursing home residents say violent 2016 attack could have been prevented

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents of a Philadelphia nursing home for the disabled say management failed to protect them, and a brutal attack in late 2016 could've been prevented.The residents say there were warning signs of a man living at the Inglis House Nursing Home was about to explode, and he did just that in a sickening unprovoked assault.Wade Booth was walking into the Inglis House on the 2600 block of Belmont when Shon Phillips confronted him, pounces, and repeatedly stabbed Booth with a knife sharpener and a screwdriver. The blows were so violent that the handle on the sharpener broke.Phillips then kicked and beat the mentally disabled Booth. The attack lasted for three agonizing minutes."I thought I was going to die. I thought he was going to kill me," says Booth.Booth and another resident at Inglis House, Will Quinones, says Phillips was a ticking time bomb."He would sit out there in the hallways and just looking for a victim," Quinones said.Quinones is a longtime resident of Inglis House. He says Phillips would often sit in the hallways drinking Jack Daniels out of a bottle, and threatened him on several occasions. He stormed into his unit on one occasion."And I am like this is a grown man and I am in a wheelchair no there is no problem I was just scared for my life so I said to him to get him out of my apartment," recalled Quinones.Prior to the attack, Quinones called police on several occasions, but no charges were ever filed. He also filed several complaints with security and management at Inglis House."The only thing they told me was get a restraining order," he said.Booth and his brother believe Phillips should've been evicted from the facility prior to the attack."They had a problem before and didn't do anything about it. It's not the first time they had a problem," he said."It was more than enough times to have him evicted...they didn't do nothing," added Tim Booth.Inglis House is both a nursing home and an independent living community for the disabled.Phillips was living there with his mother who is disabled and confined to a wheelchair.The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges. He served 22 months behind bars, and received additional time on house arrest.Meanwhile, Booth is dealing with anxiety and panic attacks since the late 2016 beating."I'm still having headaches," he says.We requested an on-camera interview with management at Inglis House. The non-profit said it could not comment because of pending litigation involving Wade Booth.Attempts to reach Phillips have been unsuccessful.