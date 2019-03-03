U.S. & WORLD

NYPD releases surveillance video of homeless men beating

NYPD releases surveillance video of homeless men beating. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

BROOKLYN (WPVI) --
NYPD has released surveillance video of a group of homeless men who were badly beaten with hopes of catching the suspects.

We do want to warn, the video is hard to watch.

Five men were caught on camera punching, kicking and throwing objects at the victims just over a week ago in Brooklyn.

Four homeless men were sleeping on a sidewalk in front of an auto repair shop when they were attacked.

The suspects got away with $5.

