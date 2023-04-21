Warm weather brings booming crowds, early business to Ocean City Boardwalk

"It's been a dynamite spring so far, I think people have cabin fever wanting to get out of the house," one business owner said.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Any time it's this warm for a spring weekend, people rush to the Jersey shore.

With unseasonably warm weather, the beach and businesses on the Ocean City Boardwalk are remaining busy.

"It's been a dynamite spring so far, I think people have cabin fever wanting to get out of the house," said the owner and president of Polish Water Ice, John Viehweger.

Viehweger says he opened the last week of March. He wasn't expecting the explosion of visitors.

"The last two weeks, especially on the weekends, we couldn't even keep up with it, we don't have staff yet and we're the owners. So we've been running it ourselves," said Viehweger.

At Pisa Pizzeria and Restaurant, staffers say they are stocked and ready to serve.

"There's more people coming down, all the events are kind of starting up soon. Definitely nicer earlier, so it helps out," said Steve Juhas, a cook at Pisa's.

Families flocked to the boardwalk Friday, with temperatures in the high 60s and clear skies, they say it's a tease for what's to come.

"The kids had a half day. So we took advantage," said Cassandra Howie from Egg Harbor Township.

If you are planning your weekend to the shore, realtors are recommending that you book early.