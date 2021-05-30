Families trying to find the bright side to gloomy Memorial Day weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10718314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tourists spend rainy Memorial Day weekend visiting monuments, museums

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's been a cold and gloomy weekend down at the Jersey shore this Memorial Day weekend.While there were some surfers riding the waves, there weren't many people out on the sand."It hasn't been the best with the weather, but this definitely made it better with the good waves," said Andrew Craft, a surfer from Plymouth Meeting.Out on the boardwalk, many families were bundled up. Some said they decided to take a day trip."It's better than sitting in the house in this weather," said Andre Harrison of Mount Airy.Indoor rides are open for children, which has been a great way to have fun while dodging the rain. Some families were trying to find the bright side to this special day."It is my 40th birthday, so my family treated me for the day because we vacation here for the summertime," said Christine Minker of Elkton, Maryland.Others said they made it a point to come to Ocean City for the boardwalk food."The food here is just amazing," said Kelly Marroquan of Atlantic City.Yianni's cafe was packed Sunday afternoon. Owner, Yianni Siganos said it warmed his heart to see patrons back inside again."This time last year we didn't have any seating inside actually this time, we didn't even sit outside, only takeout. We're very happy to see people back again," said Siganos.Customers also said they're getting seconds and maybe thirds to stay out of the rain."We're going to take a long time with dinner," said Colleen Mewha."People are not able to go on the boardwalk right now, so they're definitely downtown," said Melanie Vooton, the head waitress at Yianni's.