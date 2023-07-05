Families celebrate July 4th down the shore

The Fourth of July holiday meant family fun in the sun for those at the shore.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Fourth of July holiday means family fun in the sun for those at the Jersey shore.

Many people took advantage of the four-day weekend and headed down the shore.

Hundreds packed the Ocean City boardwalk for the traditional fireworks show.

"We're ready for the 4th of July. From the hat to our socks we're all festive as can be," said Matthew Wetzel of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Stars and stripes proudly on display on what is for many, a family and American tradition.

"This is not what I usually do, usually I'm waiting for the fireworks at night. But I'm glad I got to step out on the beach today," said Gabby Griffith of Trenton.

The holiday drove people to the ocean.

Further down the shore in Ventnor, you were lucky to find a good spot in the sand if you got here after late morning.

On the beach, umbrellas were packed from the shoreline to the boardwalk.

We met Marilyn Tabasso, who says even though she lives in Ventnor, a trip to the beach for the Fourth is a must.

"We're local people, born and raised in Ventnor. We live offshore now, we come here. Best beaches in the world, Ventnor, New Jersey," said Marilyn Tabasso.

A mixture of tourists and locals packing the beach, part of an American tradition for many, all together once again to celebrate America's birthday.

"Fireworks, great weather, ice cream, you know it. It's the greatest day of the year," said Joe Taylor from Phoenix, Arizona.