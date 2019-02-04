A man wanted for pistol-whipping a worker during a robbery at a Philadelphia Little Caesars is in custody thanks to an off-duty police sergeant.Police say the sergeant had passed the pizza shop on the 5900 block of Lancaster Avenue in Overbrook around 6:50 p.m. Sunday when he saw a man leaving with a gun.The sergeant called for backup and followed the armed man in his private vehicle.Responding officers were able to make the arrest.The suspect faces multiple charges.The 37-year-old woman injured during the robbery is hospitalized in stable condition.-----