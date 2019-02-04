Off-duty Philadelphia sergeant helps nab armed Little Caesar robber

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty officer helps arrest armed robber. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man wanted for pistol-whipping a worker during a robbery at a Philadelphia Little Caesars is in custody thanks to an off-duty police sergeant.

Police say the sergeant had passed the pizza shop on the 5900 block of Lancaster Avenue in Overbrook around 6:50 p.m. Sunday when he saw a man leaving with a gun.

The sergeant called for backup and followed the armed man in his private vehicle.

Responding officers were able to make the arrest.

The suspect faces multiple charges.

The 37-year-old woman injured during the robbery is hospitalized in stable condition.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberypizzaoff-duty officer
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Man, 21, shot in stomach after handing over wallet
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Man killed, father seriously injured in Crescentville fire
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Super Bowl drivers reminded of new Pa. DUI law
Man arrested for killing mother's boyfriend in Upper Dublin
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Show More
5 die when plane hits Calif. house, sparks fire
Philadelphia priest placed on leave following sex assault allegations
WATCH: Chris Long accepts Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Crash knocks down traffic lights in Center City
Man shot and killed outside Frankford restaurant
More News