Offers of help for firefighter whose home was damaged by fire in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A father and son both with significant ties to emergency services in Hamilton Township watched as their family home was badly damaged by fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighter Matt Sanders, his father, Rich Sanders, an EMS supervisor at a university hospital, along with Matt's girlfriend and a pet dog, all managed to get out of the burning house through a window.

The house has extensive damage, and many personal belongings were destroyed.

As news spread, the Hamilton Township Career Firefighters Foundation a nonprofit organization began collecting donations to help the Sanders replace their belongings.

A GoFund Me site was set up and as of late Monday afternoon over $12,000 had been raised.

One couple who knows the Sanders is offering the use of an empty fully furnished house to the father and son. The idea they can use the offered house temporarily until the Sanders can get their own home rebuilt.

Lori Schroeder of Hamilton Township said of the house being offered, "We have it, it's empty, it's ready to go."
