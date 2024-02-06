WATCH LIVE

Family of 12-year-old fatally shot by Philadelphia police in 2022 files lawsuit against city

Officer Edsaul Mendoza is charged with murder in the March 2022 shooting death of Thomas "TJ" Siderio.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 10:58PM
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city.

Officer Edsaul Mendoza is charged with murder in the March 2022 shooting death of Thomas "TJ" Siderio.

Thomas Siderio Jr.

Mendoza was working undercover when he fatally shot Siderio in South Philadelphia.

According to investigators, Siderio was unarmed and on the ground when he was shot.

Mendoza is still awaiting trial.

There is no word yet on what the lawsuit is seeking.

