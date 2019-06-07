Officer investigating 7-Eleven robberies shoots suspect in Langhorne

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5336418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police-Involved shooting inside Langhorne 7-Eleven

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- An officer assigned to investigate a rash of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Bucks County shot the suspect who was robbing the Langhorne location, police said.It happened at the 7-Eleven store on the 200 block of N. Pine Street late Thursday night.Action News is told the suspect was taken to the hospital alive, but the severity of the injuries has not been released.This particular 7-Eleven has been robbed three times in recent weeks, police said.The officer who shot the suspect was a member of a task force created by police in Bucks County along with the F.B.I. to investigate the 7-Eleven robberies.Police have not said though which department the officer is a member of.At least nine evidence markers could be seen through the front door of the store.Authorities have yet to provide any further details. A statement is expected Friday from the Bucks County District Attorney.The store remains closed at this time.