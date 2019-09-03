Officer shoots suspect with box knife in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Philadelphia on Monday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street and Allegheny Avenue.
Police confirm an officer shot a suspect holding a box knife.
No word on the condition of the suspect at this time.
No other injuries were reported.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
