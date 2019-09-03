Officer shoots suspect with box knife in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police confirm an officer shot a suspect holding a box knife.

No word on the condition of the suspect at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling 3-alarm apartment fire in North Philly
Teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Police: No threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert
Dorian, stationary, continues assault of Bahamas; at least 5 dead
Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27k from deposit bag 
Whitehall Twp. police investigating accidental shooting of child
'Chester Trio' spreads positive message, sings at Philadelphia Union game
Show More
NJ parade canceled after 'destructive devices' found near route
Trenton kids get a fresh cut and some confidence for the new school year
Weather came through at the Jersey shore this holiday weekend
8 bodies recovered, dozens missing after boat fire off California coast
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News