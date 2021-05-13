Officers find 2 children unresponsive after mother jumps out window, Philly police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia mother who allegedly jumped out of a window is being held in police custody after officers found her children injured inside a third-floor apartment on Thursday.It happened around 11:43 a.m. on the 1500 block of N. 52nd Street in the city's Parkside section.Police say officers responded after a report of an injured woman who jumped out of a window.While at the scene, officers found a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl both unresponsive suffering from facial trauma, according to investigators.The children were transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where they are listed in critical condition.The mother was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Police are still investigating what led to the childrens' injuries.