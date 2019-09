EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters battle blaze at church with daycare in Parkside. Chopper 6 is over the scene on August 27, 2019.

EMBED >More News Videos Sunday services held outside after massive church fire. Trish Hartman has more on Action News at 12 p.m. on September 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Department of Licenses and Inspections conducted an inspection of the Greater Bible Way church and the attached rectory on Friday.The house of worship went up in flames last week. L&I discovered more than a dozen adults living in the rectory, in what they call deplorable and unsafe conditions.They have issued an intent to cease order and will close the building with the exception of two church offices on Monday.L&I also said it is monitoring plans to demolish the roof, and will intervene if necessary.A massive fire broke out at the church last Tuesday, shortly after workers used a torch on the roof.