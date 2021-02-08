fire

Officials reveal cause of 4-alarm fire on Ocean City boardwalk

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 4-alarm fire that ravaged a popular amusement park and nearby businesses in Ocean City, New Jersey has been deemed accidental.

The January 30 blaze engulfed the Playland's Castaway Cove arcade and offices, Hamburger Construction Company restaurant and Dairy Queen located on the boardwalk.

On Monday, officials announced that the accidental fire was caused by an undetermined electrical source near the front of the building.

SEE ALSO: 4-alarm fire erupts at boardwalk in Ocean City, damages amusement park
EMBED More News Videos

Videos from the Action Cam and viewers of the fire at the Ocean City Boardwalk.



Playland Castaway Cove says it was storing some ride parts in the building for the winter. No one was inside when the fire started, and the city says no one was hurt.

"If anybody knows us, we're going to come back with something bigger, that's for sure," said Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove.

Hartley tells Action News that the arcade and offices burned down, but the rest of the park was untouched and will reopen this summer.

Federal and local investigators were able to use a pattern of fire alarms, eyewitness accounts, photos and videos, a detailed excavation of the site and examination of forensic evidence to determine the cause and area of origin for the fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the Ocean City Boardwalk following a 4-alarm fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean cityfireboardwalk
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Investigation continues into Ocean City boardwalk fire
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Woman dead, man critical after West Oak Lane fire
6 rescued from Overbrook home during 'suspicious' fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: More snow on the way
LIVE: Memorial service for Temple legend John Chaney
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
City of Philadelphia partnering with CHOP to vaccinate teachers, staff
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
2 fatally shot inside Philadelphia home; child uninjured
Show More
Philly officer facing DUI charges in crash that critically injured woman
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman enters Pa.'s 2022 Senate race
Be Kind: Project Refit on a mission to help veterans
Snowstorm didn't stop Montco residents from getting vaccine
More TOP STORIES News