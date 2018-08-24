Scammer posed as tax data collector in Delaware County, officials say

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Residents in Delaware County are being warned of a scammer who is operating under the guise of tax data collector.

The county is currently in the middle of a court-ordered property tax reassessment, the first time since the turn of the century.

Some 200,000 pieces of real estate are being reassessed by a private firm, in a project to be completed by 2020.

Earlier this week someone claiming to be a data collector hired by the county knocked on the door of a home and requested permission to enter.

Fortunately, the request was denied.

The county sent this reminder to residents:

The County reminds residents that the data collectors hired by Delaware County will never ask to enter a home. They have been trained to knock, identify themselves if someone is home, and inform the occupant of the reason for their visit. Data collection is done from the outside.

The County also reminds residents that data collectors will always be wearing a bright yellow vest bearing the Tyler name on the back and displaying a county-issued identification. If a resident encounters a person posing as a data collector and asking to go into their home they should immediately report it to the police.

Residents can also call the Reassessment Hotline if they have any questions or concerns: 610-891-5695.

