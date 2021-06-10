Officials seek 4 people of interest in connection to fires at historic McNeal Mansion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10757229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials said the fires damaged an out building, carriage house, warehouse and another building. The "main building" of the mansion was not impacted by the fires.

Police are looking for a white or light-colored SUV, believed to be a Nissan Murano, with a dark colored hood and front bumper, that was occupied with three males and one female.

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police officers in Burlington, New Jersey are asking for help identifying four people of interest in Monday's fires at the McNeal Mansion.According to authorities, the fires started at about 3:45 a.m. at the vacant property along the 800 block of Pearl Street.When crews arrived, two buildings were fully engulfed in flames, and two other smaller fires were found in two other buildings.While reviewing surveillance videos, investigators found a white or light-colored SUV, believed to be a Nissan Murano, with a dark-colored hood and front bumper, occupied with three males and one female parked in the area of the mansion.About one hour later, the individuals were seen returning to the vehicle, with one of them taking photos. The group leaves the area before authorities arrive on the scene.Monday's fires mark the second arson on the McNeal Mansion in six weeks.Anyone with information is asked to call 609-386-0262, Ext. 270.