Bethlehem officials warn against trespassing at site of demolished Martin Tower

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- "DO NOT ENTER."The signage could not be clearer as you approach where the iconic Martin Tower once stood in Bethlehem, Pa.Even more noticeable is the large chain link fence the signs are attached to.The security measures were taken following Sunday's demolition of the former world headquarters of Bethlehem Steel.On Monday, city officials were taking even more precautions after getting word that some residents in the area may be looking to trespass on the site for a souvenir."No one should be crossing that fence to get in there for any type of souvenir or even photos," said Emergency Management Director Bob Novatnack.Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio issued the following statement following reports that some residents were going online encouraging people to break the law:Some spectators say they clearly got the message."They have signs all over the place, you're not supposed to go in there," said Ivan Espinosa.Officials warn anyone who thinks sneaking onto the site at night is less risky to think twice."At nighttime, it's even worse since there's no visibility in there, it's not lit up at nighttime, so we're telling everyone to stay out," said Novatnack.