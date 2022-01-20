beating death

Man charged with murder after allegedly beating woman to death with pipes in Old City office: Police

Police say the woman was struck at least five times in the head while sitting with her back turned in a reception area.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with murder in deadly Old City pipe beating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 49-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly beat a woman to death with two metal pipes inside an office building in Old City.

Philadelphia police responded to the office building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 2:14 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as Jeffery Stepien, 49, holding two pipes. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Jeffrey Stepien



The woman, Samantha Maag, 31, of Blenheim, New Jersey, was found lying on the floor. She later died at Jefferson University Hospital.

Sources told Action News the attack may have been fueled over a rent dispute.

Police confirmed the suspect was renting one to two units on the eighth floor of the building where the victim also worked.

"We know that they know each other. We believe there may have been some arguments or problems in the past, however, we are still working on that information," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police said about 20 calls to 911 reporting the attack were made.

Detectives also questioned some 10 witnesses.
Investigators said those witnesses did not appear to intervene, but the victim did try and protect herself.

"She had defensive wounds on both of her hands," said Small.

As for the suspect, police said once they arrived on the scene he was seen getting out of the elevator covered in blood and was holding a bag carrying the two pipes likely used in the assault.
He was taken to the homicide unit for questioning.

"It was definitely a very violent, tragic incident," said Small.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimemurderattackbeating deathphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEATING DEATH
Tips sought in killing of man visiting son days before Christmas '19
Suspects in Pat's Steaks brawl to have preliminary hearing
2 suspects arrested, 2 sought in deadly Pat's Steaks beating
Suspect arrived to scene 'enraged' before killing young father: Police
TOP STORIES
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
Bobby Henon resigns from City Council following bribery conviction
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
Florida doubles down on anti-critical race theory legislation
AccuWeather : Temps Plunge Tonight
Snow was no problem for Lehigh Valley locals, Philly braces for cold
Police, SWAT called to multiple barricade incidents in Philly
Show More
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Woman stuck in bathroom for days gets saved by neighbor
Democrats fail to pass voting rights legislation in Senate
House on the move left on Jersey Shore street for the night
Suspect captured in killing of woman, 24, working at furniture store
More TOP STORIES News