In March 2023, after nearly 15 years, authorities say they received new information and the case was reopened.

Brother reacts to arrests in NJ cold case: 'Justice is finally going to be served'

2 suspects charged with murder in 2008 beating death of NJ man

2 suspects charged with murder in 2008 beating death of NJ man

2 suspects charged with murder in 2008 beating death of NJ man

2 suspects charged with murder in 2008 beating death of NJ man

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two suspects have been charged in connection with a 2008 cold case robbery and fatal beating in Mercer County.

Authorities announced on Monday that Breyon Goodman, 36, and Jason Howard, 41, were arrested for the death of Leroy Julious in Ewing Township, New Jersey.

"Relief. Justice is finally going to be served," said Roger Julious, the victim's brother.

He spoke with Action News at the spot where his older brother was found beaten to death.

His nickname was "Cook" because of his job.

"He was a cook at The College of New Jersey. He was an outstanding guy. He would've given the shirt off his back. They didn't have to do that to him," said Roger.

Leroy Julious

The investigation began on May 9, 2008, when Ewing police responded to reports of a man injured and bleeding on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle parked diagonally in front of a residence at the scene.

Authorities say multiple people were at the scene, including Howard, who was reportedly standing outside the open driver's side door of the vehicle.

Witnesses directed investigators to the victim, who suffered head trauma and was on the ground with his pockets turned inside out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation later revealed that robbery had been the motive in this incident.

Police say the assault on Julious started in the garage carport of a nearby house and ended in the empty gravel lot.

In March 2023, after nearly 15 years, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force says it received new information and the case was reopened.

There is no word on what that new information was.

Authorities say when the case was reopened, DNA evidence was resubmitted to the NJSP Central Regional Laboratory.

Advancements in forensic science technology then provided new information on the case.

"For 16 years the senseless, cruel death of Leroy Julious has gone unsolved," said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. "But law enforcement did not forget and did not give up. We hope the charges bring a measure of relief to the victim's grieving loved ones."

Both suspects have been charged with murder in the first degree, felony murder in the first degree, and robbery in the first degree.

Goodman was arrested in Trenton on April 15, while Howard was served his complaints in Rhode Island, where he is incarcerated for an unrelated incident.