Police search for 4 men who carjacked a woman driving an SUV in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother was carjacked in one of the most popular areas of Philadelphia.And this morning, police are looking for four suspects.The woman was driving her SUV on 4th Street near Arch in Old City Saturday evening.Police say the suspects, all men, got out of a car, pointed guns at the woman and demanded she get out of her SUV.Officers say at least one of the men jumped in and drove off.Twenty minutes later, police say the woman's daughter spotted the vehicle as she was on her way to pick up her mom.It was sitting in the middle of the road.No injuries were reported.