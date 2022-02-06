carjacking

Police search for 4 men who carjacked a woman driving an SUV in Old City

Officers say at least one of the men jumped in and drove off.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for 4 men who carjacked a woman driving an SUV in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother was carjacked in one of the most popular areas of Philadelphia.

And this morning, police are looking for four suspects.

The woman was driving her SUV on 4th Street near Arch in Old City Saturday evening.

Police say the suspects, all men, got out of a car, pointed guns at the woman and demanded she get out of her SUV.

Officers say at least one of the men jumped in and drove off.

Twenty minutes later, police say the woman's daughter spotted the vehicle as she was on her way to pick up her mom.

It was sitting in the middle of the road.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
old city (philadelphia)carjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Police: Wanted carjacking, robbery suspects arrested after barricade
Teen carjacking suspect pulls out gun, officer fires shot: Police
NJ car theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
NJ car theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
TOP STORIES
3 year old shot after getting caught in crossfire in Port Richmond
Teen shot while inside house for birthday party in North Philadelphia
Police: Wanted carjacking, robbery suspects arrested after barricade
3 injured after Parkside crash splits SUV in half
Man in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck in Nicetown
1 dead in Cape May County house fire
Man struck, killed by car in Springfield Township
Show More
AccuWeather: Frigid Start
Authorities announce charges in death of man, dog in NJ
Florida man offers $2,500 reward to find dog missing near Bucks Co.
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Md.
More TOP STORIES News