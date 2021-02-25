arson

2 brothers admit setting fire that closed Old City stores in 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Delaware County, Pennsylvania brothers have admitted to setting their business on fire, decimating an Old City block three years ago.

On Thursday, Imad and Bahaa Dawara pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The siblings were charged after their hookah bar and lounge at 2nd and Chestnut streets went up in flames in February of 2018, causing more than $20 million to the retail block.

SEE ALSO: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson, ATF says
EMBED More News Videos

4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson, ATF says. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 15, 2019.



The blaze destroyed a neighboring business and gutted two mid-rise buildings, leaving 160 people homeless. A number of pets also died.

Officials say the brothers set the fire for insurance money, following a dispute with their landlord. Federal prosecutors say the Dawaras had taken out $750,000 in insurance weeks earlier.

The Dawaras, who used gasoline to start the blaze, would serve nine years in prison and pay $22 million in restitution under terms of the plea agreements entered Thursday. Their sentencing is set for June.

SEE ALSO: Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson
EMBED More News Videos

Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on October 17, 2019.



-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafirearson
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Arson investigation at South Philadelphia Target underway
Activists call for release of protester charged with arson during unrest
4 charged for arson of police vehicles during May unrest
Family Of Men Who Died in Camden Arson Asking For Help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Car crashes through front of Target in Cherry Hill; 3 hurt
Wawa customers would get $9M in cash, gift cards in proposed settlement
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Acting chief denies Capitol Police failed to heed intel warnings
Suspects wanted in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Show More
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
'Call 911:' Pa. assault victim puts sign for help in window
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get out of work: Police
UDel makes changes after increase of COVID on campus
More TOP STORIES News