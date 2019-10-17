Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson

Federal prosecutors laid out the details of the 10-count indictment on Thursday.
The charges include multiple counts related to arson, as well as wire and mail fraud.
The brothers, who who owned a hookah bar and restaurant, were arrested Wednesday night.
ATF: $20 million dollar loss just based on the buildings value alone.— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 17, 2019
160 people were sleeping upstairs in apartments at the time- all got out safely. @6abc pic.twitter.com/EPxM1DTqqe
Prosecutors say they owners were at least $64,000 behind in payments to their landlord and were being evicted.
The fire grew to four alarms and ripped through several buildings along the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Old City.