Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A multi-count indictment has been leveled against two brothers who prosecutors say set their Old City business on fire.

Federal prosecutors laid out the details of the 10-count indictment on Thursday.


The charges include multiple counts related to arson, as well as wire and mail fraud.

The brothers, who who owned a hookah bar and restaurant, were arrested Wednesday night.



Prosecutors say they owners were at least $64,000 behind in payments to their landlord and were being evicted.



The fire grew to four alarms and ripped through several buildings along the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Old City.
