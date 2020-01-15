Old City streets closed 6 to 8 weeks due to water main break

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break in Old City is going to have a portion of Third Street shut down for much longer than expected.
The 8-inch main burst last Tuesday.
The water department now says 3rd Street between Market and Race streets, and Arch Street, between 2nd and 4th Street, is going to be shut down for another six to eight weeks.
Any bad weather conditions may also prolong the repairs.
