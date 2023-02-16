  • Watch Now

vandalism

Car windows shattered along street in Philadelphia's Old City section

Discarded items could be seen on the sidewalk, apparently tossed around as someone rummaged through the vehicles.

Sharifa Jackson Image
BySharifa Jackson WPVI logo
Thursday, February 16, 2023 6:25PM
Car windows shattered along street in Old City
An act of vandalism is impacting a number of vehicle owners in the Old City section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An act of vandalism is impacting a number of vehicle owners in the Old City section of Philadelphia.

Residents on the unit block of North Front Street woke up on Thursday to find their car windows shattered and their belongings were strewn about.

Philadelphia police are now trying to determine who is responsible.

At least six damaged cars could be seen. Discarded items could be seen on the sidewalk, apparently tossed around as someone rummaged through the vehicles.

Philadelphia police say officers were patrolling in the area shortly after 8 a.m. when they noticed the damage. They left business cards behind so the car owners can contact them.

It's not known what, if anything, was taken from the vehicles.

No suspects have been identified.

