2 Center City Philadelphia stores hit by looters burglarized again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two stores that were recently looted in Center City were burglarized again, police said.

Philadelphia police said alarms were set off around 5 a.m. Saturday inside the Old Navy and Men's Wearhouse stores along the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

RELATED: Map shows vandalism and looting in Center City following protest

Authorities believe the suspects entered at the back of one store and crossed into the other.

Police were able to track down one suspect at 16th and Samson streets.

He was arrested after being seen pushing a shopping cart filled with stolen items, police said.

Investigators are searching for the other suspects involved in the burglaries.
