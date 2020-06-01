data journalism

This map shows how much vandalism and looting happened in Center City Philadelphia following George Floyd protests

By Yun Choi

Crime Incident Data from the Philadelphia Police Department, analyzed by 6abc Action News Data Journalism Team

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As protests over George Floyd's death turned violent Saturday, Mayor Jim Kenny mandated a citywide curfew but that couldn't stop vandalizing and looting in the city.

6abc Action News Data Journalism Team analyzed crime data and found the number of thefts, vandalism and arson incidents quadrupled in Center City last weekend, compared to the weekend before.

In Center City last weekend, 127 thefts, vandalisms and arson incidents happened. Over the weekend before, only 29 incidents had happened in the same area.

According to our analysis, the 1500 block John F Kennedy Boulevard next to LOVE Park was hit hardest. Police were dispatched to this area 16 times over the weekend, 14 times for vandalism and two times for arson.

The map below shows how many incidents happened last weekend and the weekend before. Red dots represent each incident occurred last weekend, and blue dots the weekend before.

Crime Incident Data from the Philadelphia Police Department, analyzed by 6abc Action News Data Journalism Team



Click here to explore the map in a full-screen interactive version, where you can click on dots and get more information on each incident. You can also see incidents that happened last weekend only by selecting options on the top right of the map.
