fatal shooting

28-year-old man shot multiple times in Olney homicide: Police

Investigators say the victim was found lying on the sidewalk with four gunshot wounds.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

28-year-old man shot multiple times in Olney homicide: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5100 block of North 6th Street.

Investigators say the victim was found lying on the sidewalk with four gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Arbery trial judge held minute of silence before sentencing
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Video shows suspects wanted in shooting at Philly gentlemen's club
TOP STORIES
Homes collapse in South Jersey fire, 2 injured
Lyft driver handed baby at helicopter crash site speaks to Action News
Temple rower says roommate, teammate sent her anti-Semitic text
Ground is broken on $100M indoor water park in Atlantic City
Mother sharing kids' vaccine trial story to save lives
Eagles back playing underdog role as they prep for Bucs, NFL playoffs
Diners and surprise proposals return for Center City Restaurant Week
Show More
Comfort dog tries to ease pain after deadly Fairmount fire
Hornets end 16-game losing streak to 76ers in 109-98 win
3 big names donating $15M to Philly-area schools
Woman found in Bucks County park may have been killed in Philly: DA
Medical helicopter crash caught on video; wreckage being removed
More TOP STORIES News