28-year-old man shot multiple times in Olney homicide: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia, police say.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5100 block of North 6th Street.
Investigators say the victim was found lying on the sidewalk with four gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been reported.
