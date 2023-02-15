One Art Community Center is West Philly's hub for culture, creativity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One Art Community Center started as an idea and has bloomed into a reality.
It is a campus of culture and creativity in West Philadelphia.
Once a junkyard, the space has been cleaned and reinvented with a gigantic stage, murals and spaces designed for community.
Fruit trees have been planted and harvested on site to promote healthier eating.
They farm a small plot of land and have greenhouses featuring herbs and crops providing for the neighborhood.
As you walk the property, you can find chickens, ducks, a peacock and a horse.
The space is meant to be a resource for the neighborhood and a place to nurture the next generation.
One Art has also become a hub for small business owners to engage.
INI Collective is a curated shop featuring black and brown creators who have designed fashion, jewelry and art pieces.
Plant & People is a mother-daughter team that cultivates indoor and outdoor garden pieces and offer advice on how local Philadelphians can add a green space to their city space.
One Art Community Center | Facebook | Instagram
1431-39 North 52nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19131
Register for upcoming class 'It's a wrap: The art of adornment'
February 19 | 3-4 PM
INI Collective | Facebook | Instagram
1439 North 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Plant & People | Facebook | Instagram
1431 North 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131