One Art Community Center is West Philly's hub for culture, creativity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One Art Community Center started as an idea and has bloomed into a reality.

It is a campus of culture and creativity in West Philadelphia.

Once a junkyard, the space has been cleaned and reinvented with a gigantic stage, murals and spaces designed for community.

Fruit trees have been planted and harvested on site to promote healthier eating.

They farm a small plot of land and have greenhouses featuring herbs and crops providing for the neighborhood.

As you walk the property, you can find chickens, ducks, a peacock and a horse.

The space is meant to be a resource for the neighborhood and a place to nurture the next generation.

One Art has also become a hub for small business owners to engage.

INI Collective is a curated shop featuring black and brown creators who have designed fashion, jewelry and art pieces.

Plant & People is a mother-daughter team that cultivates indoor and outdoor garden pieces and offer advice on how local Philadelphians can add a green space to their city space.

One Art Community Center | Facebook | Instagram

1431-39 North 52nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19131

Register for upcoming class 'It's a wrap: The art of adornment'

February 19 | 3-4 PM

INI Collective | Facebook | Instagram

1439 North 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Plant & People | Facebook | Instagram

1431 North 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131