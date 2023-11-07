National Watch and Clock Museum in Lancaster County displays rich history of timekeeping

COLUMBIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are only a few days into daylight saving time, so many of us are still watching the clock to make sure we're getting to places on time.

But in one museum, clocks are ticking around every corner.

The National Watch and Clock Museum is located in Columbia, Lancaster County, and is roughly an hour away from Philadelphia.

It is one of the only museums dedicated to horology, the history behind timekeeping and timekeepers.

Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards has more on this edition of One Tank Trip in the video above.