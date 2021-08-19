Coastal culture of New Jersey makes waves at Tuckerton Seaport

Salvanto is the Executive Director at Tuckerton Seaport, a maritime village tucked away in a creek that leads to the Barnegat Bay. Roughly 30 miles north of Atlantic City, the educational village serves as a relaxing trip away from the beach at the Jersey Shore.
Founded in 2000, the seaport and Baymen's Museum seek to recreate the image and atmosphere of nautical men and women throughout New Jersey history. Its one-hour boat ride and two-hour ferry ride attract all ages while the unique folklife center captures the coastal culture through art.
"You can see handmade artwork from local tradition bearers such as a blacksmith, basketmaker, decoy carvers," said Salvanto.
In fact, folklife demonstrators perform such traditions on particular days of the week. One of them is tour guide Bailey Holcombe's grandfather.
"Coming from a long line of decoy carvers, just to think of how important a lot of this stuff was in a place like this, where it's all replicas of buildings that were once in the area, you kind of get a feel of what everything used to be like," said Bailey Holcombe.
Many families like Holcombe's make traditions out of visiting the village and experiencing the many ways in which mankind is married to the sea.
Deborah Burke, who visited with a group of seniors from Toms River today, says the accessibility of sitting in the boat was perfect for her age population.
"This place was on our list because it's so serene, it has a lot of history behind it, and you will have a really memorable time," she said.
Tuckerton Seaport is open five days per week until seasonal changes take place. They recently created a selfie scavenger hunt around the village for guests to enjoy and earn a special tour guide pin. To learn more about programming and hours of operation, visit their website.
RELATED: Encounter sharks up-close this summer at Adventure Aquarium